Yorkville replacing water meters, will reduce water loss and alert homeowners of high usage

(file photo) As part of Yorkville's $150-165M Lake Michigan water sourcing project, the city is installing new water meters throughout the city to bring down the city's water loss rate to below 10%. (Kiichiro Sato/AP)

Another 4,000 water meters are slated for replacement throughout the city as Yorkville moves ahead with the project to reduce water loss and increase efficiency.

The public works department pushed forward a $1,830,389 contract with Core and Main to city council approval.

Residents’ water bills are increasing around 20% annually for each of the next five years to help cover the costs of the $150-165 million Lake Michigan water sourcing project. As part of the project, the city must reduce their annual water loss to below the 10% non-revenue rate.

The city is navigating this target by replacing older water mains throughout town that lose large water amounts from water main breaks, and installing more efficient water meters on city hydrants, businesses and households.

During the first phase, the city slated 1,200 water meters for replacement beginning last June. The crew still has around 400 to go.

Eric Dhuse, public works director, said the goal is to finish all water meter replacements throughout the city by October, 2026.

“This will improve our efficiency tremendously and it will help us better answer questions for resident (users),” Dhuse said in city documents. “Replacing our aging meters will also assist in bringing us into compliance with our mandate by the time we receive Lake Michigan water.”

Dhuse said advantages of the newer meters is the ability for staff to read them remotely without having to walk by and collect the data. He said this will improve response times to homeowners’ questions.

“We will be able to provide residents hour-by-hour, accurate readings and even alert them for high water usage to help save them money,” Dhuse said.

Most current water meters throughout the city are at least 20 years old.

Yorkville should receive the first Lake Michigan water down the new pipelines in the summer of 2028.