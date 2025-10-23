Several new houses approved for Marquis Pointe subdivision in Montgomery

The Village of Montgomery approved several permits for new house construction to continue the build out of the Marquis Pointe subdivision. (Photo provided by the Village of Montgomery)

Two decades in the making, the Marquis Pointe subdivision in Montgomery is finally being built out.

Permits have been approved for new houses to complete the build out of Garnet Lane and Amethyst Lane, according to village officials.

Permits have also been approved to expand roadways for further development of the subdivision.

Later this winter, the village is taking over maintenance and snow plowing responsibilities along Emerald Drive, Garnet Lane and Amethyst Lane.

The Marquis Pointe subdivision has largely remained incomplete over the past two decades. The area was first annexed by the village in 2004.

Developers DR Horton are overseeing the project to full build-out of the intended area. The full build out could include around 170 units.

On their website, four bedroom, 2.5 bath and two garage two-story houses are being listed in the $450,000-$470,000 range.

You can learn more about the available properties by visiting, drhorton.com or by calling 630-349-6733.