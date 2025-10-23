Business leaders up for the par at Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Golf Outing

Business leaders participated in the Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce's 22nd Annual Golf Outing at Blackberry Oaks Golf Course on Sept. 18, 2025. (Photo Provided By The Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce)

Local business leaders hit the links in the Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce’s 22nd Annual Golf Outing at Blackberry Oaks Golf Course last month.

Participants enjoyed a round of golf, complete with “mulligans, yardsticks, on-course games, lunch, dinner, drink coupons and refreshments at the 19th hole,” according to a release by the chamber.

The event culminated in a Master’s Buffet at The Oaks Grille.

“A heartfelt thank you goes out to our incredible volunteers whose dedication and hard work brought the entire event together so smoothly,” the chamber said in the release. “We’re also deeply grateful to the many local businesses and organizations that sponsored and supported the outing. Your generosity helped create a memorable experience for all who attended.”

You can see a full list of the event’s sponsors and learn more on the chamber’s website.