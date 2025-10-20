Chapel on the Green in Yorkville celebrating new Illinois State Historical Marker

Yorkville's historic Chapel on the Green is the oldest church in Kendall County. (Photo provided by the Community Foundation of the Fox River Valley)

Chapel on the Green, the oldest church in Kendall County, is celebrating the unveiling of a new Illinois State Historical Marker in a public event at 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 24 in Yorkville.

“Bristol Churches and the Underground Railroad” is being hosted by the Chapel on the Green Historical Society NFP at 107 W. Center St.

The church, originally built in 1855, was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2016. It remains the oldest non-residential building in Yorkville.

“Over the past several years, research into the early church members’ involvement in the underground railroad opened up a fascinating window to the past,” the historical society said in a release. “The research revealed an active network of support for freedom seekers passing through our county and community during the antebellum years.”

In light of the research, the chapel was added to the National Park Service’s “National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom” in 2023.

The chapel received approval for the new state historical marker earlier this year. Matching-grant funds were provided by the National Parks Service.

You can learn more about the event by visiting yorkvillechapelonthegreen.org.