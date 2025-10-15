Take Back the Night honors domestic abuse survivors across Kendall County, raises awareness

Take Back the Night was hosted by Mutual Ground in partnership with law enforcement agencies across Kendall County, including the Kendall County Sheriff's Office on Oct. 10, 2025 in Oswego. (Photo Provided By The Kendall County Sheriff's Office)

Displayed in the shape of a ribbon, 233 candles were lit in Oswego to mark the “resilience and strength” of survivors of domestic abuse.

The candles match the number of domestic violence cases supported by the Kendall County Domestic Violence Response Team (DVRT).

The team was joined by community members and staff with the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office during the Take Back the Night event on Oct. 10.

'Take Back the Night' honored the “resilience and strength” of survivors of domestic abuse across Kendall County. (Photo Provided By The Kendall County Sheriff's Office)

The event aimed to raise awareness and promote prevention of domestic violence in the local community. Take Back the Night was hosted by Mutual Ground in partnership with law enforcement agencies across Kendall County, according to a post by the sheriff’s office.

During the event, attendees participated in a self-defense demonstration and listened to speakers working with the DVRT. The speakers included a survivor who worked closely with the DVRT.

“We would like to thank all those who attended the event for their support of this important cause,” the sheriff’s office said in the release.

You can learn more about the event by visiting, mutualground.org/tbtn. For a domestic abuse hotline, call 630-897-0080.