Rep. Davis files bill to bring school choice programs to Illinois

State Rep. Jed Davis, R-Yorkville, filed a bill to bring school choice programs back to the state of Illinois.

House Bill 4148 would require Illinois to participate in the federal tax credit school choice program established under the federal “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” and identify scholarship-granting organizations located in Illinois, according to a news release from Davis’ office.

“House Bill 4148 gives every Illinois student a real chance at success by opening the door to the school fitting them best—no matter their zip code,” Davis said in the release.

“Right now, school choice exists only for families who can afford it. Opportunity shouldn’t depend on income. Every student and family who desires a better education should have access to one,” he stated.

The last school choice program in Illinois, titled the Invest in Kids Act, expired on Dec. 31, 2023. The program was originally approved in 2017 with bipartisan support in the Illinois General Assembly.

“Every child has different needs. School choice programs enable families to make the best choice for their individual children, whether through public, private, or homeschooling opportunities,” Davis said in the release. “Let’s come together to empower families, promote strong educational programs, and lift up youth from every corner of Illinois.”