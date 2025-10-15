Open Roads ABATE of IL members earn summer run stamps

Pictured are the 12 people who completed their 2025 summer books with the Open Roads ABATE of IL Chapter. Shown are Frank Beierlotzer, Linda Oleson, Keith Stengler, Diana Rebechini, Joni Beierlotzer, Fred Chaffer, Frank Lorang, Sharyl & Sam Mataya, Cliff Oleson, Dave Curran, Mitch Busch. (Photo provided by Linda Oleson)

Open Roads ABATE of IL Chapter sponsored a summer book run during this past summer.

The book run consisted of 56 businesses of bike dealers, bars/grills, and places of interest. In all, 548 books were sold and those who were eligible for raffles and cash prizes attended the book party on Oct. 4.

Twelve participants completed their books by getting stamps from all the businesses in the book and cash prize winners were announced: third place Dan Kleckner, second place Tara Lipke, and first place Joni Beierlotzer.

Participants enjoyed a free dinner, 50/50 raffle (won by Kelly Dillon, marble game (won by Bonnie Pakenham), and winning raffle prizes donated by the businesses in the book.