Downers Grove man who fled Kendall County Courthouse on domestic battery warrant apprehended

A Downers Grove man who escaped from the Kendall County Courthouse last month as deputies attempted to take him into custody on an outstanding warrant for domestic battery was located in suburban Cook County on Wednesday.

Rayvon Johnson, 32, was taken into custody without incident in Justice by members of the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, according to a news release from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sept. 16, Johnson fled from the Kendall County Courthouse by pushing his way past a deputy and then taking off on foot, according to the release.

A search for Johnson began immediately, but officers were not able to find him and the investigation indicated he had left the area, according to the sheriff’s office.

Following the incident, the Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office reviewed the case and approved felony charges of aggravated resisting a peace officer and an arrest warrant was issued, according to the release.

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office worked with the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force to locate Johnson.

After he was taken into custody on Wednesday, Johnson was transported to the sheriff’s office for processing. He remains in custody in Kendall County pending a pretrial conditions hearing.

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents to call Crime Stoppers at 630-553-5999 to report any information regarding a fugitive‘s whereabouts.

Callers remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward if the information leads to the apprehension of a fugitive, according to the sheriff’s office.