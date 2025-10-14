Down the Garden Path: Try these garden display ideas for autumn

Black-eyed Susan vine softens the edges of a retaining wall. The flowers are native plants and native perennials that will persist for years to come. (Photo provided)

Autumn is settling in across the Midwest. It is one of the most remarkable shows Mother Nature puts on with the colorful flash of deciduous trees, the clean, crisp morning air, and the scuttling of creatures preparing for the dormant season ahead.

Don’t be fooled by the brisk chill in the air, there is plenty of time left in this growing season!

An autumn garden can display a variety of colors, textures, and gradients to set a festive and fun mood. Pumpkins, gords, kale, asters, and goldenrod can make a pop of interest and help late-season pollinators.

Elevate with native plants

Black-eyed Susan (Rudbeckia hirta), Northern Sea Oats (Chasmanthium latifolium), and Asters (Aster sp.) of all colors reign supreme this time of year. Add in a touch of Goldenrod (Solidago sp.), Obedient Plant (Physostegia virginiana), Joe-Pye Weed (Eutrochium purpureum), and Bee Balm (Monarda sp.) to thrill the hummingbirds and bees. When growing Purple Coneflower (Echinacea pallida), Stiff Goldenrod (Solidago rigida), and Blazing Star (Liatris sp.) be sure to leave the seed heads to persist through the winter for textural interest and a food source for overwintering birds. All of the above native plants also come with the bonus of being native perennials that will persist for years to come.

Purple asters (Chad Merda | Forest Preserve District of Will County)

Make a splash with ornamentals

Adding a few fun container gardens of autumn ornamentals can set the tone for the season in any space! Swiss chard, kale, tricolor sage, ornamental peppers and even mix lettuce all can add interesting fillers to a container garden. Succulents, stone crops, and alyssum are great choices for spillers that cascade over the edge of the pot. Don’t forget to add the drama with a thrilling color of mums, pansies, salvia, daisies, or canna lilies.

Autumn garden chores

However you garden this season, remember a few essential tasks before the colder weather sets in:

If you have bulbs to plant for spring, this is the time to get them in the ground at their appropriate planting depth.

Once your planting tasks are finished up, thoroughly clean your garden tools. Wash and disinfect any tools that are used in soil.

This is also a good moment to look things over and assess if they need to be sharpened, repaired, or replaced. Apply a light coat of oil to each tool before putting them away for the season to prevent rust and prolong their use.

Drain and disconnect garden hoses before freezing temperatures hit to prevent water issues.

Another good task for wrapping up the season is taking notes and photos of things you like and ideas to improve upon next year. It is never too early to begin planning for next year’s garden!

More information regarding fall season gardening can be found here: https://extension.illinois.edu/blogs/good-growing/2024-09-06-fall-gardening-dos-celebrating-summers-end-and-planning-fall

For more information on how to support pollinators this time of year, check out this Gardeners Corner blog: https://extension.illinois.edu/news-releases/consider-pollinators-during-fall-garden-cleanup

References:

Fall Garden Chores - https://www.chicagobotanic.org/plantinfo/smartgardener/fall_garden_chores

Early Fall Wows – https://www.chicagobotanic.org/walk/early_fall_wows

Have a question for the Master Gardeners? Residents can contact the Kendall County Master Gardener volunteers during the growing season on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. by calling 630-553-5823, stopping in at 7775B IL Route 47, Yorkville, or emailing uiemg-kendall@illinois.edu. For helpful hints on what to include in your email, please visit go.illinois.edu/HelpDeskMGdkk.

Karly Tumminello is a certified master naturalist volunteer with University of Illinois Extension serving DuPage, Kane, and Kendall counties.