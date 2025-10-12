Oswego Co-Op sophomore Alli Wiertel, in record-breaking fashion, wins IHSA Class 2A state championship

Class 2A girls state meet

Oswego Co-Op sophomore Alli Wiertel set IHSA Class 2A state meet records for a single round and two rounds on Saturday to win the state championship in the event held at Hickory Point at Forsyth.

Wiertel fired a 7-under par 65 on Saturday and finished the tournament at 8-under par for a five-shot win over runner-up Martha Kuwahara of Glenbrook North.

The previous two-day record was 6-under, set by Edwardsville’s Nicole Johnson in 2022. The previous single-round record was 5-under set by Benet’s Lauren Beaudreau in 2018.

Wiertel, fourth in the state as a freshman, was in third place after Friday’s first round at 1-under par, two shots back of New Trier’s Grace Leber.

After posting bogey on the first hole Saturday, Wiertel made birdie on five of the next eight holes on the front nine, including three holes in a row from No. 5 to No. 7.

She continued to sizzle on the back nine with birdies on three of her first six holes and finished with three pars.

It capped off a spectacular encore season for Wiertel, who in September shot a course record 59 at Whitetail Ridge.

She was Southwest Prairie Conference MVP, was medalist at the conference meet and regionals and tied for second at the sectional meet.

Class 3A boys state meet

Oswego East senior Zach Johnson finished 10th with a 2-over par at the Class 3A state meet held at The Den at Fox Creek.

Johnson was in 14th after Friday’s first round, but moved up to 10th by shooting even-par on Saturday, going 2-under in his final nine.