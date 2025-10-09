Kendall County sheriff urges drivers to use caution during harvest season

The Illinois Department of Agriculture said fall harvest is one of the busiest — and most dangerous — times of the year for farmers. (Contributed by ISU Extension and Outreach /vitfotography - stock.adobe.com)

As the fall harvest season begins across Illinois, Kendall County Sheriff’s Office is joining with state agriculture leaders in reminding drivers to use caution and share the road with farmers moving equipment between fields.

The Illinois Department of Agriculture said fall harvest is one of the busiest — and most dangerous — times of the year for farmers. Harvest activity often lasts through November, and motorists should expect to see tractors, combines and other slow-moving equipment on rural roads and highways.

“Farm vehicles typically travel only 15 to 20 miles per hour,” the department said in a statement. “Slowing down and staying alert can prevent serious crashes.”

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office shared these tips from the state Department of Agriculture for keeping roads safe this season:

Slow down when approaching farm equipment.

when approaching farm equipment. Leave extra space behind wide or slow-moving vehicles to improve visibility.

behind wide or slow-moving vehicles to improve visibility. Pass with caution and only in clearly marked passing zones when the operator signals it is safe.

and only in clearly marked passing zones when the operator signals it is safe. Yield when necessary , as some farm machinery cannot easily pull over.

, as some farm machinery cannot easily pull over. Avoid distractions, particularly when driving near farm vehicles.

The department said cooperation between motorists and farmers is key to ensuring everyone makes it home safely this harvest season.