Kendall County sheriff’s police issued 356 speeding citations over past year

(file photo) The Kendall County Sheriff's Office released their citations statistics recorded over the past year. (Photo provided)

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office announced the results of its enhanced traffic enforcement efforts conducted between Oct. 1, 2024 and Sept. 30, 2025.

During the recorded time frame, deputies issued 356 speeding citations, 15 seat belt citations, and 53 electronic device use citations, according to a release by the sheriff’s office.

Deputies also issued 46 other traffic citations, and made six driving under the influence arrests, eight traffic arrests, and five criminal arrests, according to the release.

The efforts are part of the Sustained Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) aimed at reducing traffic crashes and saving lives.

“Our goal was simple – safer roads for everyone,” Undersheriff Bobby Richardson said in the release. “By focusing on speeding, impaired and distracted driving, and seat belt use, we worked to save lives and urge drivers to take responsibility, because violating traffic laws puts everyone at risk.”

The STEP grant was funded by federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation and is part of a statewide effort to improve roadway safety and reduce traffic-related fatalities, according to the release.