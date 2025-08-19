Kendall Sheriff’s Office conducting special traffic enforcement campaign

The traffic enforcement campaign of the Kendall County Sheriff's Office will run through the early morning hours of Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025. (Photo provided)

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office is one of more than 200 law enforcement agencies across Illinois participating in the statewide “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” “Drive High, Get a DUI,” and “Click It or Ticket” campaigns.

The campaign began Aug. 15 and will run through the early morning hours of Sept. 2. Sheriff’s deputies are focused on stopping impaired driving, enforcing seat belt laws and reducing other dangerous driving behaviors.

“Driving under the influence – whether from alcohol, cannabis, or any impairing drug – isn’t just dangerous, it’s against the law,” Kendall County Undersheriff Bobby Richardson said in a news release. “We will be out in force with zero tolerance for impaired driving, because our top priority is protecting the people of Kendall County.”

Deputies will also be enforcing seat belt laws as part of the “Click It or Ticket” initiative. Buckling up is the most effective way to prevent serious injury or death in a crash, according to the release.

In addition to alcohol, deputies will be on the lookout for drivers impaired by marijuana and other drugs.

“We want everyone in our community to enjoy the holiday weekend safely and responsibly,” Richardson said. “Plan ahead, choose a designated driver and never drive impaired – simple decisions can save lives.”

This local effort is part of a larger statewide campaign supported by the Illinois Department of Transportation, which administers the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Click It or Ticket” campaigns with federal highway safety funds.

As part of a traffic safety campaign that took place from July 8 to Aug. 1, the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office issued 57 speeding citations, one suspended registration citation, one expired registration citation and two passing zone violation citations.

“We continue to urge all drivers traveling through our community to slow down, obey the speed limit and drive responsibly,” Richardson said. “Every decision you make behind the wheel matters — this is not a game.”

This campaign aligns with IDOT’s broader “It’s Not a Game” initiative, emphasizing that dangerous driving behaviors have serious consequences.

This speed enforcement effort was funded by federal highway safety dollars administered by IDOT.