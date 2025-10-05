Opulent Glow Studio brings luxe spray tanning to Yorkville

Opulent Glow Studio in Yorkville celebrated a ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by the Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce in September, 2025. (Photo Provided By The Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce)

Opulent Glow Studio in Yorkville celebrated a ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by the Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce.

The new luxe spray tanning studio is located in suite 3 of the District Salon Suites, at 201 W. Hydraulic St., Yorkville.

Friends, family and community members joined owner Eric Dezonno, a custom spray tan artist, in the opening celebration last month.

“We specialize in clean-ingredient, skin nourishing tans that are gentle, natural bronze glow,” the business states on the chamber’s website. “Tailored for everyday confidence and special occasions.”

The chamber said the business is proud to serve the local community with a focus on “health conscious beauty and glowing self-confidence.”

You can learn more about Opulent Glow Studio’s services by visiting its website, opulentglowstudio.glossgenius.com/, or by visiting its Facebook page.