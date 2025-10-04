The District Salon Suites in Yorkville houses self-employed hair stylists

The District Salon Suites celebrated a ribbon cutting hosted by the Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce in September 2025. (Photo Provided By The Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce)

The District Salon Suites celebrated a ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by the Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce.

Located at 201 W. Hydraulic St., Yorkville, the business offers fully renovated salon suite rentals for self-employed hair stylists, estheticians and other industry professionals.

Owner Katie Ash was joined by friends, family and community business leaders in celebrating the opening of the suites during the ceremony last month.

Ash opened between 15 and 17 suites in the former downtown parks and recreation building. The housed stylists have graduated from the commission salons.

You can learn more about the services provided by Salon Social by visiting salonsocialyorkville.com or by calling 630-343-9896.

You can learn more about the chamber by visiting its website, yorkvillechamber.org/.