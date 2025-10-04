Learn about Oswego’s Waa Kee Sha Park at history hike

From a playground for the kids to a campfire ring to paths through its pristine natural areas, Waa Kee Sha Park in Oswego has something for everyone and fascinating history and heritage. (Photo provided by Little White School Museum)

Ever wonder how the Oswegoland Park District’s Waa Kee Sha Park got its name?

Then you won’t want to miss the Waa Kee Sha History Hike set for Saturday, Oct. 11, starting at 10 a.m. at the park, 4700 Reservation Road, Oswego.

Little White School Museum Coordinator Joe Noce will lead visitors on this guided hike along the trails of Waa Kee Sha to explore its rich history.

“Oswego area residents know Waa Kee Sha as one of the area’s premier natural area parks, offering many outdoor activities. But Waa Kee Sha Park and the surrounding area have been more than just a recreation site since even before the first settlers first arrived,” according to a news release from the Little White School Museum.

Participants should plan to wear proper footwear and clothing for extended outdoor trail hiking, according to the release. Participants will meet at Waa Kee Sha’s first parking area after entering the park. The hike will cover about half a mile and last about two hours, according to the release.

Pre-registration, which is required, is $5 for park district residents and $7 for non residents.

To make your reservation, call the park district at 630-554-1010 or go to bit.ly/LWSMPrograms and scroll down to Waa Kee Sha History Hike.

For more information, email jnoce@oswegolandpd.org.