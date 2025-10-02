Sandwich’s Kai Kern advances to sectional in a playoff: Wednesday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Sandwich’s Kai Kern watches his tee shot on the seventh hole during the IHSA Class 2A Crystal Lake South Boys Golf Regional on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025 at RedTail Golf Club in Lakewood. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver)

Boys Golf

Class 2A Crystal Lake South Regional

Sandwich senior Kai Kern made a par putt in a three-way playoff hole for two spots, advancing to next week’s sectional meet.

Kern carded an 83 on the day and was the second player to clinch an at-large spot.

“It wasn’t how we drew it up, but I made a clutch chip and a win is a win at the end of the day,” Kern said. “I was thinking to just hit the fairway and hit a routine shot. I made sure everything was correct and I set myself up for another shot. I had some ups and downs in the round, but I kept grinding.”

Sandwich turned in a 345 to take seventh on Wednesday. Nolan Oros finished one stroke behind Kern with an 84, while Braden Ballard and Finley Taxis each had 89s.

Brandon Ramos shot an 84 and Quentin Santoria a 90 for Plano.

Girls Volleyball

Yorkville d. Joliet Central 25-16, 25-11

Lili Casbarian and Sophia Blank each had six kills, Addisyn Gardner 20 assists and Ryleigh Springborn four kills for the Foxes (9-10, 3-2 SPC).

Woodstock d. Plano 25-19, 25-19

Camila Nunez had seven assists and five digs for the Reapers.

Johnsburg d. Sandwich 25-13, 25-14

Rylee Huml had eight digs, Bailey Frieders four digs and Alayla Harris four blocks and two kills for Sandwich (5-18).

Boys Soccer

Plano 5, Sandwich 1

Dillan Gauer had 13 saves in goal for Sandwich.

Girls Tennis

Plainfield North 6, Yorkville 1

The Foxes’ lone win came at No. 2 doubles, Callie Ferko and Alana Hogan, coming back from being a set down 4-6, 6-3, 10-3.

Oswego East beat Yorkville JV 6-1.