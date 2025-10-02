Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week: Zach Johnson, Oswego East, golf, senior

Name: Zach Johnson

School: Oswego East, senior

Sport: Golf

Why he was selected: Johnson shot a 3-under par 69 to win the Southwest Prairie Conference tournament championship, leading Oswego East to the team title. He also shot an even par 72 to win the Minooka Invite title and is the first SPC MVP in Oswego East school history.

He was selected the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is his interview with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

You shot a 69 to win the conference meet. What was working for you that day?

Johnson: Everything was really solid that day. My putting was a little off but the main thing for me that day was keeping the ball in play and that was what I did.

You’re the first Oswego East golfer to be named conference MVP. What does that distinction mean to you?

Johnson: It means a lot, especially since I know that there have been many great golfers to play at Oswego East and it feels really good to know that I’m the only one to be named conference MVP out of all of them.

It looks like you’ve had a pretty steady year with a 35.09 9-hole average. What’s been the key to that consistency?

Johnson: The key has been making sure that I keep making solid contact no matter what and keeping the ball in play.

What’s the toughest course you’ve ever played on? Do you have a favorite course?

Johnson: One course that comes to mind is Mistwood Golf Club. It’s pretty tough considering the greens can be super fast and some of the holes can be pretty tight. For my favorite course I would have to say our home course Fox Bend because I’ve been playing there ever since I started and it just holds a lot of memories.

What’s your plans beyond high school?

Johnson: My plans are to go to a four-year university and golf although I am not sure what I want to major in yet.