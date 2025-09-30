State Rep. Kifowit receives Legislator of the Year Award from veterans group

State Rep. Stephanie Kifowit, D-Oswego, was awarded the 2025 Legislator of the Year Award by the Illinois Association of County Veterans Assistance Commissions during its recent board of directors meeting in Peoria.

The award recognizes her dedication to advocating for Illinois veterans as a legislator in the Illinois General Assembly, according to a news release.

“It is a profound honor to receive this award,” Kifowit said in the release. “As a proud U.S. Marine Corps veteran, my advocacy for the rights and well-being of service members and their families is deeply personal. I remain unwavering in my commitment to supporting our veterans in any way I can, and I am grateful to partner with organizations like IACVAC in serving those who have selflessly served our nation.”

Andrew Tangen, president of the IACVAC Board of Directors, said Kifowit has repeatedly shown to be the top voice in the Illinois General Assembly.

“As one of only a few veterans in the General Assembly and the only female veteran in the General Assembly, she is a role model to others on how veterans should be cared for in the great state of Illinois,” Tangen said in the release. “We are honored for her years of friendship and partnership in aiding our veterans community and are grateful for her service. She has more than earned this award.”

The Illinois Association of County Veterans Assistance Commissions serves Illinois veterans and their dependents by overseeing Veterans Assistance Commissions across the state, according to the release. The IACVAC provides training, coordination, and advocacy “to ensure that veterans receive the benefits they deserve,” according to the release.

“I was proud to sponsor and have signed into law Senate Bill 2175 [Illinois Public Act 104-0136], which insures that disabled veterans receive additional leave from work to attend appointments at VA medical clinics – an essential step in helping our veterans access the care they deserve,” Kifowit said.

Kifowit was also able to get other legislation passed into law that helps veterans, including a bill that will allow the state of Illinois to petition for veterans to be eligible for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits.

Kifowit’s office partnered this year with American Legion Posts 84 and 43 from Aurora and Naperville to host the annual American Legion golf outing fundraiser, raising crucial funds for veteran-related causes.