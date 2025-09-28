Earthmover Credit Union announces two senior management promotions

Earthmover Credit Union has announced two senior management promotions. Lisa Maratea has been promoted to vice president of lending and collections and Todd Westmoreland (right) has been promoted to executive vice president of lending and collections. (Photo provided by Earthmover Credit Union)

Earthmover Credit Union has announced two senior management promotions. Lisa Maratea has been promoted to Vice President of Lending & Collections and Todd Westmoreland has been promoted to Executive Vice President of Lending & Collections. (Photo provided by Earthmover Credit Union)

Part of the Earthmover team for nearly 30 years, Maratea helped develop a strong home lending department in her previous role as Real Estate Lending Manager. According to the press release announcing her promotion, she will take on greater responsibility in her new role, advancing innovative lending and collections initiatives while fostering a collaborative team.

Maratea joined Earthmover in college as a teller, eventually entering lending as a consumer loan officer. Spearheading Earthmover’s first mortgage lending program, she focused on business growth and building relationships.

After 36 years of employment at the credit union, Westmoreland has experience in lending as a loan officer, lending manager and operations manager. As vice president of lending and collections, he was instrumental in expanding the availability of lending services to members.

According to a press release announcing his promotion, his main mission in his new role will be preparing the next generation of leaders at Earthmover.