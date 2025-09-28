Kendall County ABATE club holds raffle, plans post party

Open Roads ABATE members rode to Roadhouse 47 in Yorkville on Sept. 11, 2025 to enjoy dinner. Open Roads members pictured are Linda and Cliff Oleson, Cindy Bennish, Mitch Busch, Patti and Kevin Smith, Casey and Sara Jones, Lori Meyer, and Diana Rebechini. (Photo provided by Linda Oleson)

Open Roads ABATE of IL, Inc. is hosting its post party for those who have 2025 Open Roads Summer Books on Saturday, Oct. 4, at the Plano American Legion at 510 E. Dearborn Street in Plano.

Books must be turned in by 4 p.m. that day and the drawing for cash prizes will be awarded at 5 pm. For further information, call Linda at 630-552-3828.

The Springfield Mile was the place to be on Sept. 1 for the 2025 ABATE of Illinois Raffle Prize Drawing. Open Roads ABATE had two members represented, Patti & Kevin Smith. The winners of the prizes are as follows:

1. Leon Bomleny – 2024 H-D Breakout

2. Bill Davidek – 2024 CF Moto CForce 500

3. Brany Spurgeon – 2024 Honda 125

4. Darrin Peters - $400

5. Adam Stanley - $300

6. Jim Laris - $200

7. Jenn Doman - $100

8. Don Timm – 5 Year Membership