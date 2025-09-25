Oswego museum hosts history tour of former local school sites

The historic Little White School Museum will be one of the stops on the Oswegoland Heritage Association’s “Oswego History Walk – Back to School” on Saturday, Sept. 27. The walk, which will last about an hour, begins and ends at the museum. (Photo provided by Little White Schoolhouse Museum)

Learn about some of Oswego’s early school history and explore the locations and heritage of the community’s old town schools as Oswegoland Heritage Association members lead “Oswego History Tour – Back to School” at noon on Saturday, Sept. 27.

The tour is being held in cooperation with the Oswegoland Park District.

Oswego’s first school was located in an existing log building on what is now Illinois Route 25 just north of Waubonsie Creek in the late 1830s, but the first purpose-built one-room school was situated along South Madison Street. That was followed by the multi-story Old Stone School.

The tour, which will last about an hour, will begin an end at the historic Little White School Museum, 72 Polk St., two blocks from Oswego’s historic downtown business district.

Participants should wear comfortable walking shoes and be prepared to be part of the conversation.

Pre-registration, which is required, is $5, and is open to all ages.

To register, or for more information, call the park district at 630-554-1010 or visit the website at bit.ly/LWSMPrograms, scroll down and click on “Oswego History Tour – Back to School.”