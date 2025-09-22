Time to get rid of bulk trash items in Yorkville

From Sept. 29 - Oct. 3 residents of Yorkville can dispose of their white goods and bulk items.

It’s time again to drag your bulk trash items out to the curb. Groot Amnesty Week is Sept. 29 – Oct. 3 across Yorkville.

All white goods and bulk items must be on the curb by 6 a.m. on your regular garbage day. Groot is only making one pass. If you miss it, you will have to wait until next spring for the next white goods and bulk pickup.

“During your normal garbage day, you may place out for collection an unlimited amount of white goods and bulk items for no additional charge,” the city said in a post.

Permitted white good items include air conditioners, clothes dryers, dish washers, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, microwaves, refrigerators and freezers, and stoves.

It also includes trash compactors, toilets, washers and water softeners.

Permitted bulk items include bookcases, carpet rolls, mattresses and box springs, piano and organs, sofas, tables and chairs.

Items that are not permitted include auto parts, any white good items containing PCBs, chemicals, decks, drums, large construction waste, paints, sheds and swimming pools.

You can learn more about specific items, rules and regulations by visiting, yorkville.il.us/159/White-Goods.

You can also call Groot with any questions at 630-892-9294.