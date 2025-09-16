Yorkville H.S. football program awarded $5K, in run for $1M grand prize from T-Mobile

Yorkville's Jack Beetham looks for an open teammate during the game on Friday Sept. 5, 2025, while taking on Joliet West. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

Yorkville High School is being awarded a $5,000 prize to its football program through the T-Mobile Friday Night 5G Lights program.

The school was only one of 10 high school’s awarded a prize in the state. T-Mobile awarded 450 schools across the country, according to a release by T-Mobile.

In receiving the award, Yorkville High School is now entered into the $1 million grand prize sweepstakes.

“(The prize) would transform the school’s football experience and ultimately benefit the entire community,” T-Mobile said in the release.

The grand prize money is intended for a complete field tech upgrade, a renovated weight room from Gronk Fitness, and an all-expense-paid trip to the SEC Championship.

The Yorkville Foxes Sports Boosters were excited to post about the news.

“Reach out to your Yorkville Sports Boosters if you are a parent, student, photographer/videographer, business, community member or school personnel that would like to further assist helping make this happen,” the organization posted on its instagram.

Yorkville High School is also in the running for a $25,000 prize for the top 25 finalist schools. The finalists are being announced on Sept. 25.

You can learn more by visiting fridaynight5Glights.com.