Yorkville H.S. football program awarded $5K, in run for $1M grand prize from T-Mobile

Yorkville High School is being awarded a $5,000 prize to its football program through the T-Mobile Friday Night 5G Lights program.
The school was only one of 10 high school’s awarded a prize in the state. T-Mobile awarded 450 schools across the country, according to a release by T-Mobile.
In receiving the award, Yorkville High School is now entered into the $1 million grand prize sweepstakes.
“(The prize) would transform the school’s football experience and ultimately benefit the entire community,” T-Mobile said in the release.
The grand prize money is intended for a complete field tech upgrade, a renovated weight room from Gronk Fitness, and an all-expense-paid trip to the SEC Championship.
The Yorkville Foxes Sports Boosters were excited to post about the news.
“Reach out to your Yorkville Sports Boosters if you are a parent, student, photographer/videographer, business, community member or school personnel that would like to further assist helping make this happen,” the organization posted on its instagram.
Yorkville High School is also in the running for a $25,000 prize for the top 25 finalist schools. The finalists are being announced on Sept. 25.
You can learn more by visiting fridaynight5Glights.com.