Yorkville H.S. football program awarded $5K, in run for $1M grand prize from T-Mobile

Prize money to upgrade field tech, renovate weight room

Yorkville's Jack Beetham (2) looks for an open teammate during the game on Friday Sept. 5, 2025, while taking on Joliet West.

Yorkville's Jack Beetham looks for an open teammate during the game on Friday Sept. 5, 2025, while taking on Joliet West. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

By Joey Weslo

Yorkville High School is being awarded a $5,000 prize to its football program through the T-Mobile Friday Night 5G Lights program.

The school was only one of 10 high school’s awarded a prize in the state. T-Mobile awarded 450 schools across the country, according to a release by T-Mobile.

In receiving the award, Yorkville High School is now entered into the $1 million grand prize sweepstakes.

“(The prize) would transform the school’s football experience and ultimately benefit the entire community,” T-Mobile said in the release.

The grand prize money is intended for a complete field tech upgrade, a renovated weight room from Gronk Fitness, and an all-expense-paid trip to the SEC Championship.

The Yorkville Foxes Sports Boosters were excited to post about the news.

“Reach out to your Yorkville Sports Boosters if you are a parent, student, photographer/videographer, business, community member or school personnel that would like to further assist helping make this happen,” the organization posted on its instagram.

Yorkville High School is also in the running for a $25,000 prize for the top 25 finalist schools. The finalists are being announced on Sept. 25.

You can learn more by visiting fridaynight5Glights.com.

