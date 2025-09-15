Extend fall gardening plans with Illinois Extension Four Seasons webinars

University of Illinois Extension horticulture experts will present tips, how-to’s, and answer questions about each monthly topic during the fall gardening webinar series.

Not ready to say goodbye to the everyday gardening activities? Extend the garden season by learning how to harvest flower seeds and gaining tips on where to start to reclaim runaway landscapes with the Four Seasons Gardening webinar series.

University of Illinois Extension horticulture experts will present tips, how-to’s, and answer questions about each monthly topic. The series focuses on home gardening, environmental stewardship, and backyard food production. Sessions are free and presented live online beginning at 1:30 p.m. on select Tuesdays. Registration is required.

Fall Session Schedule

Be a Seed Shaker: Which Are Worth Saving? | Sept. 30

Fall is a time to enjoy nature and learn when to harvest seeds for next season’s bounty or blooms. Learn how to harvest those Zinnia seeds after the butterflies have fluttered away for the season. Get tips and build excitement for the next growing season before this one even ends.

Reclaiming Runaway Landscapes | Oct. 21

Have a garden that’s gone wild? Do you need to reclaim and restore an overgrown, chaotic landscape? Explore practical methods for taking back an overgrown, chaotic landscape and guidance on where to start when garden beds feel overwhelming. The session covers the use of mulch, design strategies, and effective weeding tools and techniques. Finally, learn how to decide which plants need to go and which ones can be tolerated.

Extension educators Chris Lueking, Kim Rohling, and Chris Enroth will lead the fall series sessions. To find more information and to sign up for each session, visit go.illinois.edu/FourSeasons.

Can’t make a session? Every program is recorded and available on the Illinois Extension Horticulture YouTube channel. Videos are available about two weeks after the live program.

If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate, please contact the series coordinators by session: Seed Saving – Gemini Bhalsod, at gbhalsod@illinois.edu, and Runaway Landscapes – Andrew Holsinger, aholsing@illinois.edu. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time for meeting access needs.