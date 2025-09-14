Plano Methodist Church names interim pastor

Pastor DJ Freemyer sharing his message at Sunday morning worship at Plano Methodist Church. He was named interim pastor in September 2025. (Photo provided by Linda Oleson)

Pastor DJ Freemyer has been appointed interim pastor at Plano Methodist Church following the transfer of longtime pastor Steve Saunders to North Carolina in May.

Freemyer and his wife, Stephanie, have served in local church ministry for 21 years. The couple has two sons and is expecting a new baby in October.

A graduate of Duke Divinity School, Freemyer earned a Master of Divinity before completing a doctorate in Old Testament Hermeneutics at Fuller Theological Seminary. He previously served for 10 years at College Church in Marion, Ind., and later in Glen Ellyn, where Stephanie received an appointment to pastor a congregation.

At Plano Methodist, Freemyer said he is committed to sharing inspiring messages and inviting members of all ages to live out their faith “through holy love in our daily lives.”

Freemyer will serve as interim pastor until a full-time appointment is made.