Former alderman appointed to Yorkville’s planning and zoning commission

(file photo) Yorkville-native, Wally Werderich, embarks upon his 2023 world record canoe trip down the Mississippi River. His team of four paddlers, made it down the entire river in just under 17 days without stopping. Werderich was appointed to Yorkville's planning and zoning commission on Sept. 9. (Provided by Wally Werderich)

Before unanimously approving Wally Werderich to Yorkville’s planning and zoning commission, several alderman joked if the new gig would take away from his canoeing time.

With several years of local government experience, Werderich certainly isn’t getting himself up a creek without a paddle.

Before setting the world-record fastest time paddling in a canoe down the entire length of the Mississippi River, Werderich served as a Yorkville alderman from 2007-2011.

He also served as the Kendall County Regional Plan Commissioner from 2007-2013 and was a special use hearing officer for the Kendall County Zoning Board of Appeals from 2013-2017.

Werderich’s appointment to the planning and zoning commission is a partial term, expiring in May 2027.

The planning and zoning commission is a seven-member board that provides recommendations to the city council.

The commission has become the forefront of public discussions regarding proposed data center developments across town.