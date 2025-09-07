Kendall County apple orchard donates donut sales to Northern Illinois Food Bank

Northern Illinois Food Bank is partnering with Woody’s Apple Orchard in Plano throughout September to mark Hunger Action Month and raise funds to fight hunger in the region.

For every dozen donuts sold this month, Woody’s will donate $1 to Northern Illinois Food Bank. According to the organization, every $1 raised can provide $8 worth of groceries for neighbors facing food insecurity.

“We’re grateful for community partners like Woody’s who help us turn awareness into action during Hunger Action Month,” the Food Bank said in a statement. “Together, we can make a real difference for families in Northern Illinois.”

The partnership is part of a series of initiatives designed to educate the public about hunger and encourage community members to get involved.

More information is available at woodysorchard.com/attractions.