Family-owned car wash in Yorkville installing quicker touch-less automatic washer

(file photo) Cox Car Wash in Yorkville is installing all new features that will be twice as fast. (Shea Lazansky)

Cox Car Wash in Yorkville is undergoing upgrades, including installing new, touch-less automatic wash bays that are twice as fast.

The carwash, located at 607 Center Parkway, was bought by the Cox family in late 2003.

“[We are] a family-owned business dedicated to providing the best customer experience,” the Cox family said online. “Your ride is our pride.”

The new upgrades, by owner Joe Cox, include the new touch-less automatic wash bays that he says will cut car wash times in half.

The new features include dual wash arms, a larger wash bay, a new drying system, and a new pay station, according to the business’ Facebook page.

The new features are expected to be open to use for the public by the end of September.

You can learn more about the business by visiting their Facebook page.