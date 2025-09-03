Yesteryear: Looking back at stories that captured headlines in the Record for September

1895: The new iron bridge across the Blackberry Creek, at its mouth, is nearly completed. (Photo provided by Jeff Farren)

September 2020

The Kendall County Board discussed why the historic Millbrook bridge over the Fox River was demolished faster than expected.

September 2015

Motorists that travel U. S. Route 34 between Yorkville and Oswego are bracing for more construction as the State of Illinois begins work to rebuild a 3.4-mile stretch of the highway. The section will go from two lanes to four lanes and include new curbs and gutters.

September 2010

Kendall County has received Phase One approval to build a bridge over the Fox River at Eldamain Road. They expect to finish the engineering and begin buying property within a year.

September 2005

The Kendall County Health Department announced the first county resident to be diagnosed with the human West Nile virus.

September 2000

A speaker at the Yorkville Schools, who identified himself as a counselor at Columbine High School in Colorado, told inspirational stories to the local students. Officials at the high school later stated they have no record of the man every being there. He has reportedly spoken at nearly 150 schools since the shooting.

September 1995

Units from eight area fire departments managed to keep a fire in a warehouse at Seaboard Seed Company in Bristol from spreading to the rest of the building.

September 1990

Firemen estimated damage to Ali’s Restaurant at Illinois Routes 71 and 47 at $125,000 in a blaze late Friday night. Newark and Oswego firemen responded to help Bristol- Kendall fight the fire. The state fire marshal’s office told local officials that the fire was set.

September 1985

The Village of Lisbon celebrated their 150th anniversary at their annual Labor Day celebration.

September 1980

The Fox Valley South Family YMCA has selected an architect to do a feasibility study concerning putting a permanent Y facility in the area.

September 1975

Services were held for Glen D. Palmer, chairman of the Kendall County Republican Central Committee for 30 years and former state director of conservation. Mr. Palmer, 83, of Game Farm Road, Yorkville died at Copley Memorial Hospital.

September 1970

Mayor Robert Coleman cast the tie-breaker to approve an amendment to the Yorkville Liquor ordinance which will permit the Salisbury Grocery to sell packaged beer and liquor. This is the first package liquor store in Yorkville.

September 1965

Three cars were squashed as the most violent wind storm any one can recall hit Yorkville. Vehicles belonging to Cliff Hodge, Ruth Anderson and a new teacher whose name was unavailable were hit. Roofs came off many structures and many trees were downed. A cow on the Howard Smith farm was killed by a falling roof.

September 1960

Gov. William Stratton visited Yorkville on a campaign stop and got an earful from the Marching Mothers. He assured them that a sidewalk will be constructed on the west side of the bridge as well as the east side. Current plans only call for the east side walk.

September 1955

With high school enrollment estimated at 315 in five years, The Board of Education his began working on plans for additions to the high school (present Parkview Academy). The new building will be on the present high school property. It is hoped it can be built in time to take care of the 235 high school pupils who will be knocking on the doors next September.

September 1950

There was an attempted safe-cracking at the Homer G. Dickson implement store overnight Monday. The combination dial was knocked off the safe with a sledge, but they failed to open the safe. Nothing was taken.

September 1945

Schools opened in Yorkville Tuesday with an enrollment of 169 in the high school and 192 in the grade school. This is an increase of 14 in the high school and a slight decrease in the grade school.

September 1940

The proprietors of Hayden’s Garage are readying their facility for the new 1941 Chevrolet. For this purpose a large showroom is being added on the west side of the garage over the old wash rack.

September 1935

It is estimated that about 4,000 people attended the first Cheese Days in Plano.

September 1930

State workers have placed state regulation stop signs at several village intersections with Route 47. We would suggest that the authorities of Yorkville reopen their campaign against violators of these rules.

September 1925

Sheriff George Barkley and a posse of local citizens combed the country for Henry H. Trevo who escaped from the county jail. He was found on a farm near Plainfield and was returned. He apparently dug through the wall of the county jail and escaped on foot.

September 1920

Vocational preferences of the 94 students at Yorkville High School: farmer 16, teacher 31, stenographer 6, electrical engineers 5, business 5, art and music 4, machinist, pharmacist, Chautauqua work, 1 each, undecided 24.

September 1915

Work is set to begin on a new artesian well for the Yorkville School. The board felt the money spent on the well will save much money later in mechanical appliances and typhoid bills.

September 1910

The annual Women’s Christian Temperance Union County Convention will be held in Yorkville. The agenda includes devotionals, music, reports from committees and an address on how “How best can our country be swung into line for the prohibition of the liquor traffic.”

September 1905

The Kendall County Board approved a franchise for the Yorkville-Morris electric line.

September 1900

A large force of men will be put to work on the east side of Yorkville this week preparing the roadway for the rails of the new electric.

September 1895

Three inches and 20 hundredths of rain fell Friday evening, sufficient to start grass, settle the dust and make everyone feel better.

The new iron bridge across the Blackberry Creek, at its mouth, is nearly completed.

September 1890

Two gentlemen visiting from Minooka way were in Yorkville Monday. They were surprised to see the fine corn growing in Kendall County as they drove across the countryside.

September 1885

The threshing is nearly all done in this vicinity. All pronounce the oat crop a good yield, although the grasshoppers did some damage.

September 1880

Thompson wants it understood that his tailor shop is not the Democratic headquarters, and hopes this notice will be sufficient.

September 1875

Illinois lost 28,348 soldiers during the Civil War

September 1865

The County Fair has opened with every prospect of success. Splendid weather, splendid grounds and splendid show. Feature will be ladies riding and driving, saddle and harness