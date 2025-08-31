Kendall County Hilltop Gardeners Garden Club focuses on fall cleanup

A pollinator garden designed and planted by the Hilltop Gardeners Garden Club in 2023 in the village of Oswego. (photo provided by the Hilltop Gardeners Garden Club )

The next meeting of the Hilltop Gardeners Garden Club will be held on Thursday , Sept. 11 at the Oswego Public Library located at 32 W. Jefferson St. in downtown Oswego.

The program “Conservation@Home; Sustainable Fall Cleanup “ will be presented by Beth Peluse.

She will speak on the topic of practicing conservation at home and how to put into practice sustainable fall cleanup chores and more.

The meeting opens at 9 a.m. with social time with the program following at 9:30 a.m. There is not cost to attend and the public is welcome to attend.

All skill levels of gardeners are welcome, from beginner to advanced.

Visit the Facebook page under Hilltop Gardeners Garden Club.