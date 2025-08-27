Consruction set to start soon on new Oswego grocery store

Site work has begun on a 12,500-square-foot grocery store that will be built at the intersection of Route 34 and Kendall Point Drive in Oswego next to the Delta Sonic car wash and gas station. Fencing has been placed around the site. (Eric Schelkopf)

Plans continue to move forward on a new grocery store in Oswego.

Site work has begun on a 12,500-square-foot grocery store that will be built at the intersection of U.S. Route 34 and Kendall Point Drive in Oswego next to the Delta Sonic car wash and gas station. Fencing has been placed around the site.

Earlier this year, village trustees unanimously approved plans for the grocery store. Benderson Development Company, LLC. plans to build a grocery store along with another building that will contain a restaurant/retail on five acres at the southwest corner of Route 34 and Kendall Point Drive.

Although the identity of the grocery store has not been revealed, Benderson Development Company often works with Trader Joe’s. The average Trader Joe’s store is between 10,000 and 15,000 square-feet in size.

The village is currently reviewing plans for the shell of the grocery store building, said Oswego Economic Development Director Kevin Leighty.

“Once the plans have been approved, we expect the developer will begin construction on the actual structure,” he said. “We also expect interior plans will be submitted separately, at which time the tenant will likely be identified.”

The property is zoned for business. The grocery store will be built at the northeast corner of the site.

On the western side of the property, the developer plans to build a 10,000 square-foot building that may be used as a 6,667-square-foot restaurant and a 3,333-square-foot bank, Oswego Assistant Development Services Director Rachel Riemenschneider had said in a memo to village trustees.

“The proposed uses for a grocery store, general retail, financial institution, and restaurant are permitted uses in the B-1 District,” she said.