‘They deserve our help’ – Veterans plead to save the Plano American Legion Post from closing

(file photo) Wreaths were presented during the Memorial Day remembrance ceremony in Little Rock Township Cemetery in Plano hosted in-part by the Plano American Legion. A fundraising effort is trying to save the Plano American Legion from closing. (David Toney for Shaw Local/David Toney)

After decades of serving the community, a fundraising effort has been launched to save the Plano American Legion Post 395 from closing its doors for good.

The social gathering area for military veterans and their families has been closed until further notice.

(file photo) Art Killey, who served in the Navy Reserves from 1958-1983, shared his experiences as a radio serviceman at Yorkville's Chapel on the Green annual Veterans Day Tribute. Killey is organizing an online fundraiser to save the Plano American Legion Post 395 from closing. (Joey Weslo)

The legion is known for its fundraising efforts and community drives to help community members in need, especially the area’s senior citizens. Now they are reaching out to the community asking for help.

“I know times are tough for everyone lately, but we are asking for any donation that you could possibly afford for our local veterans,” Art Killey, Navy Reserve veteran, said on the Plano American Legion Post’s online gofundme fundraiser. “They deserve our help for all they have done for use to be free. Please consider donating so we can keep our doors open to continue serving our community.”

The Plano American Legion Leon Burson Post 395 has closed its doors until further notice. (Sandy Bressner)

The Plano American Legion Post 395 Leon Burson in the Yorkville-area in Kendall County is home to the American Legion, the Women’s Auxiliary and the Sons of the Legion.

Plano Post 395 is trying raise at least $20,000 with the online fundraiser to keep the organization running.

Each year, the Plano American Legion Post helps host a large Memorial Day event in Plano to remember the town’s fallen veterans.

(file photo) The Plano American Legion held Memorial Day ceremonies at Veterans Walkway and at Little Rock Cemetery in Plano. (Photo Provided By Linda Oleson)

During the Civil War, one in 10 Kendall County residents served for the Union Army, with 247 men dying during their service.

During World War I, three residents of Plano were killed in combat.

Seventeen percent of the town’s population served during World War II, with 323 men and women putting on the uniform to serve, Fifteen Plano residents were killed during the war.

During the Vietnam War, one Plano resident was killed during combat.

To learn more about the Plano American Legion Post, visit their website, https://planolegion.org/.