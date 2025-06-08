Plano remembers those lost in war during Memorial Day ceremonies

The Plano American Legion held Memorial Day ceremonies at Veterans Walkway and at Little Rock Cemetery in Plano on May 26. (Photo Provided By Linda Oleson)

Inscribed on the street signs in town are the names of those who paid the ultimate sacrifice in war. The Plano American Legion Post #395 commemorates Memorial Day every year to ensure their names and lives are not forgotten.

Paul Belli. Virgil Dobbs. Donald Landis. Victor Lucas. Glenn Seaton. The Plano American Legion said seeing their names fuels remembrance for all those lost that they now wear the red poppies for.

Keynote speaker Theresa Majchrzak, the Plano American Legion Auxiliary president, spoke about the great need veterans in the community face. She shared the meaning of the Auxiliary Preamble and the “In Flanders Fields” poem, from which the symbolism of the red poppies was born.

The Plano Boy Scouts, the Plano Police Department, members of the community and Plano Mayor Mike Rennels helped the Plano American Legion pay their respects.

During WWI, three residents of Plano were killed in combat. Lewis Schultz. Paul Canniff. Leon Burson.

Seventeen percent of the town’s population served during WWII, with 323 men and women putting on the uniform to join the cause against spreading fascism. Fifteen Plano residents were killed during the war.

During the Vietnam War, Mark Olson from Plano was killed during combat.

You can learn more about the Plano American Legion by visiting planolegion.org.