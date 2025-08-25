St. Patrick Parish in Yorkville awards $9,000 in scholarships

St. Patrick Men’s Club in Yorkville presented scholarships to parish families for Catholic School Education. Pictured, Peter Rufa, president of St. Patrick Men's Club, recipient Olivia Kampf, recipient Eva Rowe, Father Jim McCormack, recipient Samuel Rowe, recipient Samantha Reynolds, Mike Pfieffer, secretary and scholarship chairman of St. Patrick Men’s Club. Not pictured, recipient Caroline Kavulich. (Photo Provided By Mike Pfeiffer)

St. Patrick Parish in Yorkville awarded $9,000 to local students for Catholic school education.

Sponsors ranged from local business to the Knights of Columbus and the Lady Knights Auxiliary.

Father Jim McCormack and Peter Rufa, president of the St. Patrick Men’s Club, presented the scholarship funding to the selected recipients. The awarded students include Olivia Kampf, Eva Rows, Samuel Rowe, Samantha Reynolds and Caroline Kavulich.

In addition to the sponsors, donations for the scholarships were collected during the annual Father Jerry Memorial Golf Outing & Scholarship Awards Banquet on Aug. 17.

“We would like to thank Chairman Peter Rufa, his Golf Committee and all the generous donors who made the scholarship awards possible,” Mike Pfeiffer, secretary and scholarship chairman of the St. Patrick Men’s Club, said in a release.

Since 1999, more than $60,000 in scholarships have been raised through the organization, according to the release.