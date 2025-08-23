Montgomery awarded for its financial budget

The Village of Montgomery is being awarded for its fiscal year 2026 budget. (Photo provided by the Village of Montgomery)

The Village of Montgomery is being awarded for its fiscal year 2026 budget, recognizing the village’s commitment to transparency, communication with its residents and financial planning, according to an announcement from the village.

The village received the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award presented by the Government Finance Officers Association. The body evaluates local governments on their budgeting documents, which lay down the foundations for the village’s financial plans, operation and communications.

“Our budget exemplifies our commitment to transparency, responsibility and clarity,” Village Administrator Jeff Zoephel said in a release by the village. “It’s not just a financial blueprint, it’s a community roadmap that provides residents insight into how their tax dollars are managed and invested.”

Village officials thanked the finance department staff, whose “diligence and professionalism were instrumental in earning this accolade,” according to the release.

Community members can view the budget on the village’s website, montgomeryil.org/132/Budget, and at Village Hall.