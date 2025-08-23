Boulder Hill third-grader awarded $100,000, 10-year math scholarship

Churchill Ogbegun, a third-grader from Boulder Hill Elementary School, was selected for a ten year scholarship through the National Math Stars. (Photo Provided By The Oswego School District 308)

It’s a good thing Churchill Ogbegun, a third-grader from Boulder Hill Elementary School, is a “National Math Star,” because some pretty big figures are coming his way.

Ogbegun was selected for a 10-year math scholarship valued at more than $100,000 in academic support and opportunities.

The National Math Stars program selected Ogbegun as part of its 2025 cohort of standout math students.

The organization awards students across seven states with a “fully-funded academic initiative package to support gifted math students,” according to a release by the Oswego School District 308.

Ogbegun was selected from a pool of thousands of nominated students. His selection was based upon his “academic excellence, passion for mathematics, and school leader recommendations.”

As part of the scholarship, he will receive weekly math mentoring, advanced math learning and STEM opportunities, and invitations to math competitions and summer camps. He is also receiving long-term support from third grade through high school, with no additional costs to his family.

“We are so proud of (Ogbegun) for earning this honor,” Boulder Hill Elementary Principal Pete Meismer said in the release. “This accomplishment is a true reflection of his hard work and curiosity. Opportunities like this inspire a love for learning and create pathways for future success in STEM and beyond.”

The National Math Stars program “nurtures the mathematical talent of exceptional students who may otherwise face barriers to advanced learning.”

You can learn more about the program by visiting nationalmathstars.org.

Boulder Hill Elementary School is located in Boulder Hill, south of Montgomery, in Kendall County. It’s a part of the Oswego School District 308.