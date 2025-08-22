$9.9 million renovation of Kendall County Administration Building set for completion early next year

A $9.9 million renovation of the Kendall County Administration Building is on track for completion in February 2026. (Eric Schelkopf)

Kendall County Board Chairman Matt Kellogg provided an update of the project in a video posted on the county’s Facebook page, facebook.com/kendallcounty .

“As we experience significant growth in the county, one of our big challenges was finding space for employees,” Kellogg said.

“Nothing had been done to this building since 1970, so this is a major upgrade that we’re working on. The new addition has expanded the footprint of the offices in the building. As we eliminated hallways that were unused, we were able to add more office space to service the public,” he said.

To accommodate the work, some of Kendall County‘s operations starting in January were temporarily relocated to the Kendall County Courthouse on John Street.

Affected departments include the treasurer’s office, the assessor’s office, the planning, building & zoning office, administration office, human resources office and geographic information systems office.

In addition, Kendall County Board meetings have been temporarily relocated to the historic Kendall County Courthouse on the Fox Street campus.

Kellogg said the improvements will enhance public access.

“Our old building was not ADA compliant,” he said. “With this project, we will be fully ADA compliant, with much better signage and better wayfinding for the public.”

ADA stands for Americans with Disabilities Act.

“The first floor has been designed with a layout that allows for 90% of public access to happen on one floor,” he said.

The newly improved building will also feature a sitting area outside the county board room. As he noted, the building’s address has changed from 111 W. Fox St. to 504 S. Main St. to reflect that the main entrance is being moved.

The project will include full renovations to the entire building, except the board room and the executive board conference room for the most part. The project will be paid from the county’s fiscal 2024 building fund with the remainder budgeted in the fiscal 2025 building fund. (Graphic provided by Cordogan Clark)

“The public access will be located on the north side of the building, off of Main Street,” he said.

The project is being paid for through the county’s reserve funds instead of the county having to sell bonds or “putting any more tax burden on the public,” Kellogg said.

This is the county’s second building project. Last year, the new home for the Kendall County clerk, recorder and election offices opened to the public.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held last year for the new home for the clerk, recorder and elections offices. (Eric Schelkopf)

The new $9.4 million building, located at 502 S. Main St. in downtown Yorkville, was constructed between the historic Kendall County Courthouse and the Kendall County Administration Building.

The project was funded through the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

Improvements will be made to the county’s public safety center as part of phase three of the county’s capital improvement program.