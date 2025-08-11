Fitness center to move into industrial building in downtown Oswego

Plans are moving forward for a private training and group fitness facility to open in a portion of an industrial building at 174 S. Harrison St. in downtown Oswego. (Eric Schelkopf)

Plans are moving forward for a private training and group fitness facility to open in a portion of an industrial building along South Harrison Street in downtown Oswego.

The proposal is part of a bigger project to redevelop that portion of Harrison Street. Plans also call for small retail shop spaces, food trucks with a pavilion and a recreational area along with a dog park.

At their Aug. 7 meeting, Oswego planning and zoning commissioners unanimously recommended approval of a special use permit for TermiNader Fitness, which plans to locate in about 2,000 square feet on the northwest side of the approximately 10,000-square-foot building at 174 S. Harrison Street.

The business is owned by Ryan and Monique Nader. Oswego village trustees will now review the proposal.

“The purpose of this facility is to provide an education-based fitness experience,” Ryan Nader, president and founder of TermiNader Fitness, told commissioners. “What we want to do is create a facility that provides group training classes that not only are engaging and fun and dynamic, but also help teach you exactly what you need to take control of your life and your fitness.”

The facility will offer both group fitness classes and private training.

“We also offer our facility for rental, for other trainers to rent the facility and use our equipment,” he said.

The fitness center is part of the proposed Harrison Street Square development. Village trustees recently approved a concept plan for Harrison Street Square.

Barkville Buddies, comprised of an indoor dog-friendly bar and an outdoor fenced-in dog area, would be located on the southwest side of the building. Village trustees approved a liquor license for Barkville Buddies on Aug. 5.

“Barkville Buddies offers a unique blend of social benefits for both dogs and their human companions,” applicant Nicole Nicklin had said in talking to planning and zoning commissioners recently about the proposal. “For dogs, this provides an open space to play in and interact with other dogs, which is crucial for their physical health and socialization skills. Regular visits to the dog park can help reduce behavioral issues.”

The concept plan for Harrison Street Square also includes a large open space reserved for recreation. On the north side of the recreational area would be three concrete pads for food trucks and a pavilion for outdoor seating.

The open space could be used for seasonal events, according to applicant USC, LLC. Food trucks Mi Kozina and Umbrella Azul currently are located on the property near the building.

As proposed, eight small structures reserved for individual commercial tenants would be built on the eastern side of the recreational area, along the railroad tracks.

Each of the shops would be about 120 square feet. A flyer states the proposed Harrison Street Station Shops would “offer business start-ups an advantage to start selling products and services of interest to guests of Harrison Street Square.”