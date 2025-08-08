Read with Paws in Yorkville pairs kids with therapy dogs

The Yorkville Public Library is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Read with Paws - 10:30 am. Saturday, Aug. 23: Children can come to the library, select a book and read it to a furry friend. All therapy dogs and handlers have been certified by an accredited organization. This program was designed as a way to help struggling readers and encourage reading, as children often feel less pressure reading to a dog than they would to an adult. Space is limited.