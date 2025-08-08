Read with Paws in Yorkville pairs kids with therapy dogs

Yorkville Public Library's "Read With Paws" event pairs learning the joys of reading with dogs provided by the Fox Valley Therapy Dog Club. (Provided by Yorkville Public Library)

The Yorkville Public Library is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Read with Paws - 10:30 am. Saturday, Aug. 23: Children can come to the library, select a book and read it to a furry friend. All therapy dogs and handlers have been certified by an accredited organization. This program was designed as a way to help struggling readers and encourage reading, as children often feel less pressure reading to a dog than they would to an adult. Space is limited.