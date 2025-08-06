Ever toss a fake codfish? Norwegian-Americans play ancient Viking games in Montgomery

Kelly Wellin, of Wheaton, tosses a replica codfish during ancient Viking games organized by the Sons of Norway Polar Star Lodge at the St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Montgomery. (Photo Provided By Al Benson)

Montgomery was transformed into Valhalla on Aug. 2 as the Sons of Norway brought back to life ancient Viking games.

Replica codfish were tossed, plastic axes were heaved, yarn fjord horse heads were weaved and plastic ninja throwing stars were darted at the St. Olaf Church in Montgomery in Kendall County.

The Sons of Norway Polar Star Lodge held the games to celebrate the 200th anniversary of Norwegian immigration to the United States.

“Our Norwegian pioneer ancestors established farms and communities in the Illinois Fox River area in the 1830’s, Barb Johnson, Yorkville resident and Polar Star cultural director said in a release. “Picnics and church games were all part of Sunday fun on the prairie.”

The Norsk Museum in Norway, Illinois, is hosting "Crossings: Norway and North America, 1825-2025."

The games and the corresponding lodge programs are leading up to the heritage weekend celebration Oct. 3 – 5 in Norway, Illinois, in LaSalle County.

The Montgomery and Ottawa Sons of Norway lodges are co-sponsoring “Crossings: Norway and North America, 1825-2025” at the Norsk Museum in Norway.

“Weekend events are honoring the history and culture of the Norwegian-American pioneers who established farms and communities on the prairie,” Johnson said in the release.

The Sons of Norway is a nonprofit, based in Minnesota, founded to promote Norwegian culture and heritage. The organization offers language classes, cooking classes, sports and educational programs.

For more information, visit sonsofnorway5.com/lodges/details/58-Polar-Star-472.