Gas station, restaurant proposed at Plainfeld/Woolley intersection in Oswego

A vacant parcel across the street from the Oswegoland Park District’s Prairie Point Community Park is being eyed for a gas station and quick service restaurant. (Eric Schelkopf)

A vacant parcel at Plainfield and Woolley roads in Oswego is being eyed for a gas station and quick service restaurant.

Oswego planning and zoning commissioners will review the plans at their meeting at 7 p.m. Aug. 7 at Oswego Village Hall, 100 Parkers Mill. The proposed gas station development would be built on 3.47 acres at the northern corner of Plainfield and Woolley roads, across the street from the Oswegoland Park District’s Prairie Point Community Park.

The intersection of Woolley and Plainfield roads is the main entrance into the Prairie Point Community Park in Oswego. (Eric Schelkopf)

The property is zoned for business and is part of the Ashcroft Place subdivision. The intersection of Woolley and Plainfield roads is the main entrance into Prairie Point Community Park.

Traffic signals at the increasingly busy intersection of Plainfield and Woolley roads were installed last year.

The development would include a gas station and a one-story, 7,000-square-foot building that would contain a convenience store, quick-service restaurant, drive-through coffee establishment and a video gaming area.

“The building is located in the center of the site, oriented toward the gas station pumps which are parallel to Plainfield Road,” Oswego Assistant Development Services Director Rachel Riemenschneider said in a memo.

The applicant is proposing two access points for the development.

“Kendall County has granted a variance to allow a full access point on Plainfield Road,” Riemenschneider said. “A second, right-in/right-out access point would be provided on Woolley Road.”

Village staff is requiring the applicant to connect to the cross access easements in the nearby Stonehill Plaza to provide access to future development.

Staff is recommending approval of the plans. Riemenschneider said the proposal is consistent with the current zoning and the village’s Comprehensive Plan.