Several Yorkville roads closed as crews replace water mains and resurface roads

The $4.7 million 2025 Water Main Replacement Program in Yorkville will be funded mostly by a state loan. Pictured, the existing water mains in the downtown area that are highlighted blue are slated for replacement. (Photo provided by The City of Yorkville)

Several roads are temporarily closed in Yorkville as construction crews work on the downtown water main replacement project and roadways resurfacing.

Temporary road closures from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily are taking place on Orange Street, Washington Street, Madison Street, Van Emmon Street, Hydraulic Avenue, Madison Court, Adams Street, State Street and Main Street.

Construction crews will be working on the roadways Monday through Friday, with some Saturday work days, if necessary.

“This work will require temporary road closures during working hours, but access to your residence will be maintained,” city officials stated in a post. “This may require some patience as construction crews will guide you to your residence during active construction hours. Any road closures will be removed at the end of each working day.”

Back in February, the city council approved replacing around 9,000 feet of water main under the city for a price tag of just over $4.5 million. The vast majority of the 2025 Water Main Replacement construction project is likely to be covered by an Illinois Environmental Protection Agency Loan.

The project involves replacing a near-century old water main and upgrading sidewalk and other roadway-related work, like resurfacing.

Upgrading the city’s water infrastructure is a mandate for the $100.2 million Lake Michigan water sourcing project, which requires participating cities to minimize water losses from things like water leaks and broken meters.

The city did not say how long the roads are expected to be closed while under construction.