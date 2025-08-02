Dickson-Murst Farm in Kendall County hosting day of hayrides and family fun

Tractor rides are popular with visitors to The Conservation Foundation’s Dickson-Murst Day at the Farm in Montgomery. (File photo)

Visitors can get a taste of what farm life was like and learn about Kendall County’s rural heritage at a Day at the Dickson-Murst Farm.

The Conservation Foundation will be presenting the event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 17.

This day will feature children’s crafts, activities and play spaces, hayrides, barrel train rides, farm equipment, harvesting demonstrations and face painting.

Visitors can meet farm animals like Ellie the mini-cow, Fudge the goat, and Peanut the pony, and more. Kids will also be able to drive a tractor and earn their “good driver sticker,” according to a news release from The Conservation Foundation.

Step back in time to watch a set of horses plowing the field and a 1913 Port Huron Steam Engine running the farm’s 1909 International Harvestor Separator to thresh the oats.

Visitors can take a break and relax in the farm’s signature red rockers while enjoying food from the Country Kitchen.

Antique trucks and tractors will be on display and all of the restored historic farm buildings will be open for exploration.

Free parking is available and the event will go on rain or shine. Dickson-Murst Farm is at 2550 Dickson Road in Montgomery, south of U.S. Route 30 and north of Galena Road.

This event is sponsored by the Byline Bank and ConservFS with additional support from Farm & Fleet Montgomery, Frank Marshall Electric, Bill Thill Builders, Chapter 2 International Harvester Collectors, Paradise Car Wash, Dickson, Francissen, & Bartz, LLP, and Flick’s Hit-N-Miss.

Day at the Farm is made possible by the support of the Dickson-Murst Farm Partners, a volunteer group of The Conservation Foundation, that maintains the farm buildings and organizes special events such as this to raise money through donations and food sales, according to The Conservation Foundation.

The Conservation Foundation’s mission is to preserve and restore natural areas and open space, protect rivers and watersheds, and promote stewardship of the environment.

Work is focused in DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kendall LaSalle and Will counties to preserve and restore nature in northeastern Illinois. Find out more at theconservationfoundation.org.