Get creative at Yorkville Library’s art programs

The Yorkville Public Library is offering two chances for residents to have fun and make some art this coming week.

Window Art

Help liven up the library with window art the week of Aug. 4-9. You can come in anytime/any day to create your artwork. Please register for the event on the website. Space is limited.

Color with the Cops

The third annual Color with the Cops will be from 10:30-11:15 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 4. Join in at the Yorkville Library to meet, hang out, and color with the Yorkville Police Department.

The Yorkville Public Library, 902 Game Farm Road, is open Monday – Thursday 9 a.m.- 7 p.m , Friday 9 a.m.- 5 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Curbside service is available for those not wishing to enter the library