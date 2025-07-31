Portion of Douglas Road in Oswego to be closed Friday afternoon for procession to honor firefighter

Retired Oswego Fire Protection District firefighter/paramedic Roberto “Bobby” Flores passed away on July 26 following a 13-year battle with occupational cancer. (Photo provided by the Oswego Fire Protection District)

A portion of Douglas Road will closed for several hours Friday afternoon to accommodate a funeral procession for retired Oswego Fire Protection District firefighter/paramedic Roberto Flores, who recently passed away following a 13-year battle with occupational cancer.

Douglas Road between U.S. Route 34 and Wolf Road will be closed to thru traffic from about 3:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., according to a news release from the Oswego Police Department. Funeral procession and related vehicles will be allowed through the closure.

During this time, all businesses in the Gerry Centennial Plaza and Oswego Commons shopping centers will remain open and accessible, though traffic patterns in the area may be adjusted to ensure the safety of attendees and the general public, according to the release.

Drivers are encouraged to use the Route 34 entrances and exits for the shopping centers to help avoid congestion and delays.

“We thank the public for their patience and understanding as our community comes together to honor Firefighter/Paramedic Roberto Flores’ dedicated service,” Oswego Police Chief Jason Bastin said in the release.

The Oswego Police Department will be onsite to assist with traffic control and ensure minimal disruption.

For further information or assistance, contact the Oswego Police Department at 630-551-7300.

Flores started out as a volunteer with the Montgomery Countryside Fire Protection District, serving from 1998 to 2007. From there, he worked as a paramedic for the Wheaton Fire Department from 2001 to 2008 before joining the Oswego Fire Protection District.

He was one of the district’s first full-time employees and retired from the district in 2020. He died on July 26.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 1, at the Dunn Family Funeral Home with Crematory, 1801 South Douglas Road, Oswego. A funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 2, at St. Anne Catholic Church, 551 Boulder Hill Pass, Oswego.