Yorkville honors 5 law enforcement officials for roles in murder-for-hire investigation

Five law enforcement officials were honored by the Yorkville Police Department following an April undercover police investigation leading to a Yorkville man being charged for attempting to hire a hitman to kill a woman.

Distinguished Service Awards were presented to the members of the investigations unit by Yorkville Police Chief James Jensen. Those awarded include Detective Sgt. Matt Nelson, Detective Matt Ketchmark, Detective Jeff Johnson, School Resource Officer Ryan Goldsmith and Deputy Chief Ray Mikolasek.

After being alerted of Mark A. Hellenthal’s alleged plot to hire an individual to kill a woman, the police were able to locate the intended victim and arrange for her safety. Hellenthal, 52, is from Yorkville.

An undercover police officer posing as a hitman was then able to make contact with Hellenthal who provided information on how to access the woman’s home and offered money and jewelry as payment, police said.

“Cases like this are extremely rare, this was truly a once in a lifetime investigation, and it was only through a total team effort that this dangerous individual was taken off the streets,” Jensen said during the July 22 city council meeting. “(The officers) top priorities were the safety of the potential victim and preserving the integrity of this critical investigation.”

Hellenthal was arrested by Yorkville police and members of the Kendall County Cooperative Police Assistance team.

Hellenthal was charged with solicitation of murder and solicitation of murder for hire, both Class X felonies, and transported to the Kendall County Jail.

“I cannot express how proud we are of this team and how impressed we are with their relentless effort, professionalism and dedication,” Jensen said. “I’ve been in law enforcement for over 34 years, I’ve never been involved in a murder for hire case. This is truly an exceptional performance by this team.”

The five law enforcement officials honored with the Distinguished Service Awards were presented certificates acknowledging their achievement.