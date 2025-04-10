Yorkville man charged in murder-for-hire plot

A Yorkville man has been charged after he attempted to hire an undercover police officer posing as a hitman to kill a woman, according to a news release from the Yorkville Police Department.

Mark A. Hellenthal, 52, of Yorkville, was charged Thursday with felony solicitation of murder and felony solicitation of murder for hire, both Class X felonies.

Yorkville police were first alerted on Wednesday of Hellenthal’s alleged plot to hire an individual to kill a woman, according to the release.

An undercover police officer posing as a hitman made contact with Hellenthal, authorities said. During the conversation, Hellenthal provided information on how to access the woman’s home and offered money and jewelry as payment, according to the release.

Police were able to locate the woman and arrange for her safety until the situation could be resolved, authorities said.

Police found Hellenthal was at his workplace with the assistance of the Downers Grove Police Department.

Hellenthal was arrested by Yorkville police and members of the Kendall County Cooperative Police Assistance Team, according to the release.

During the investigation, police teamed up with the Kendall County Cooperative Police Assistance Team to record communications with Hellenthal, according to the release.

Hellenthal was transported to the Kendall County Jail, where he remains in custody pending a detention hearing in front of a judge on Friday, authorities said.