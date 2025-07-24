Kendall County Fair to feature truck and tractor pulls, livestock shows

Kurt Schobert blow dries a steer for his son Mitchell, a member of the Dreamcatchers 4-H Club, during last year's Kendall County Fair. This year's fair will take place July 31 to Aug. 3 at the Kendall County Fairgrounds, 10826 Route 71 in Yorkville. (Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local/Steven Buyansky for Shaw Media)

As a 4-H club member, Hailee Dannenberg was always proud to show off her pigs and sheep at the Kendall County Fair.

She loves the personalities that pigs possess.

“Each and every one of them has a different personality,” Dannenberg said.

Newark’s Hailee Dannenberg of Nothin’ But Country 4-H Club guides her animal during the swine breeding gilt show Thursday. She went on to win Champion Crossbred Barrow and Champion Barrow Overall on Friday. (Photo provided)

These days, Dannenberg is office manager for the Kendall County Fair Association, the nonprofit organization that puts on the Kendall County Fair.

The fair will take place July 31 to Aug. 3 at the Kendall County Fairgrounds, 10826 Route 71 in Yorkville. The Kendall County Fair has a long history in the area.

Fair highlights

The fair officially began in 1841. The Kendall County Fair resumed in 1993 following a 86-year hiatus.

An opening ceremony and flag raising with the Yorkville American Legion will take place at noon on opening day, July 31.

The Kendall County Fair Association continues to work closely with Kendall County 4-H clubs. The Kendall County 4-H Livestock Auction will take place at 6 p.m. Aug. 2.

There also will be several other 4-H show events during the fair featuring swine, beef, rabbit, sheep and goats. In addition, 4-H exhibits will be on display during the fair.

The Kendall County Fair opened on a high note for Yorkville High School student Madilyn Adams, whose Golden Laced Wyandotte chicken won a grand champion ribbon at the fair on Thursday. (Eric Schelkopf)

Dannenberg is happy to put the work of 4-H club members in the spotlight.

“It means a lot to me to be able to see the work and dedication that those kids get recognized for,” she said.

The fair will feature something for everyone. Engines will roar at the truck and tractor pulls, set for 6:30 p.m. Aug. 1 and 2.

Not surprisingly, they draw a big crowd.

Kendall County Fair Cody Jones of Marseilles' 1977 Dodge Truck, billows black smoke as he pulls the drag during the Tractor Pull competition at the Kendall County Fair in Yorkville on Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. (Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local/Steven Buyansky for Shaw Media)

“It’s interesting for some of the people who don’t get to see those all the time,” Dannenberg said.

Animals will also show off their talents. The first day of the Kendall County Fair will feature a western horse speed show from noon to 7 p.m.

The fair will also feature a children’s craft market and toy sale from 9 a.m. until close each day. Hand-crafted and gently used toys will be for sale.

Affordable outing

The Kendall County Fair will also feature live music, including Brad Jackson & Shades of Country on Aug. 1 and Ryan Craig Band and Alika Arlynn Band on Aug. 2.

Fair organizers are looking out for the pocketbooks of fair attendees. On opening day, admission is free from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. From 5 p.m. to close, admission is $5 for those more than 10 years old.

“We try to make it as budget friendly as we possibly can,” Dannenberg said.

The Kendall County Fair will wrap up with the Wheels At The Fair auto show and vendor market, which will run 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 3.

Montgomery resident Jim White was beaming with happiness after his 1962 Chevy Impala received the top prize – Fairest of the Kendall County Fair – during the Aug. 4 auto show at the Kendall County Fair. (Eric Schelkopf)

The auto show features hundreds of cars, including classic automobiles. Last year, Montgomery resident Jim White’s 1962 Chevrolet Impala received the top prize – Fairest of the Kendall County Fair.

If you go

Admission also is free from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 1 and Aug. 2. Fees from 3 p.m. until close are $10 for those more than 10 years old and $5 for 4- to 10 year-olds. Those 3 and younger are admitted free.

On closing day, Aug. 3, admission is free all day.

More information is available at the Kendall County Fair‘s website, kendallcountyfairgrounds.org.