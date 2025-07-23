‘Difference between life and death’: Bristol Kendall Chief said fast action saved man in Yorkville

Lifesaving Awards were presented to three Yorkville individuals who helped save a man during cardiac arrest. Pictured are those who were on the scene that day (from left) Jaime Martinez, Ryan Galvan, Richard Montgomery, Kaleb Dhuse, Randall Stiles, James Stepien, Tim Kolowski, and Lucas Lee. (Photo Provided By The Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District)

After three individuals were awarded for helping save the life of a man who suffered cardiac arrest at the downtown boat launch in Yorkville, the Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District is sharing more about the incident to help the public know how to react in a similar life-threatening situation.

Acting fast is crucial.

During a cardiac arrest, for every minute that passes without someone administering CPR, the chance of survival drops by 10%, according to the American Heart Association.

Upon noticing a man leaning against a boat trailer who appeared to be in distress on June 16, Bristol Kendall Fire Cadet Kaleb Dhuse assessed the situation and determined the man was unresponsive and needed immediate assistance.

Dhuse then checked for a pulse and determined the man was in cardiac arrest. Dhuse prompted his friend James Stepien to call 911 and inform KenCom that they had a patient in cardiac arrest at the boat launch.

Dhuse lowered the man to the ground and immediately began CPR. Promptly noticing the individual in distress and administering CPR so quickly likely saved his life.

While performing CPR on the man, the man briefly regained consciousness, before falling unresponsive again.

Dhuse’s life saving efforts were enough to buy some precious time.

It enabled the man to hold on long enough for Yorkville Police Officer Timothy Kolowski to arrive on the scene and retrieve his automated external defibrillator, or AED, from his squad car.

Kolowski applied the AED while Dhuse continued performing CPR compressions. After the AED delivered the shock, the man was able to regain consciousness.

After Bristol Kendall Battalion Chief Scott McCarty and Truck 181 arrived on the scene, crews were able to administer advanced life support, including a 120 lead ECG and IV access.

The patient was stabilized after Medic 143 arrived on the scene, continuing care, and he was then taken to Rush Copley Medical Center for further treatment. The patient was able to be discharged from the hospital a few days later after recovering.

“The rapid response, teamwork, and heroic efforts by all involved directly contributed to saving a life,” Bristol Kendall Chief Jeremy Messersmith said while presenting Lifesaving Award Certificates to Dhuse, Stepien, and Kolowski at a trustee meeting. “Their swift actions and calm under pressure made the difference between life and death. Your bravery, training, and willingness to act exemplify the very best of public service and community spirit.”

Messersmith also thanked the work of McCarty, and crew members Jamie Martinez, Ryan Galvan, Joe Jeffers, Lucas Lee and Richard Montgomery.